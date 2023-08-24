MPP Clark outlines steps in Ontario's Housing Plan from AMO Conference

Steve Clark, MPP for Leeds-Grenville-Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes, attended the Association of Municipalities of Ontario (AMO) conference over several days in London, Ontario, in his capacity as Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing. At the conference, MPP Clark outlined the next steps the provincial government is taking to get shovels in the ground across the province in an effort to build on the success of the last two years when housing starts in Ontario reached the highest level in three decades.

As Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, MPP Clark took a leading role at AMO, taking part in four multi-minister meetings and meeting with 13 municipal delegations as well as the Six Nations of the Grand River. He was one of four government speakers at the conference (along with Premier Doug Ford, Minister of Transportation and Minister of Francophone Affairs Caroline Mulroney, and Deputy Premier and Minister of Health Sylvia Jones) and took part in a minister's forum that involved questions from AMO delegates on Tuesday.

In his keynote address on Tuesday, MPP Clark announced that the province will be hosting a Housing Forum in Toronto in November, an opportunity for municipal representatives and other stakeholders to provide input into the province's next Housing Supply Action Plan.

MPP Clark also announced that he intends to introduce legislation updating the definition of affordable housing in the coming legislative session to one that takes income into account, to support the building of homes that are truly affordable and reflect the ability of local households to pay for housing. He also confirmed that he will be announcing a slate of regional facilitators to review upper-tier governments in Durham, Halton, Niagara, Simcoe County, Waterloo and York by September 11th, 2023, to ensure local governance structures in these fast-growing regions are providing effective, efficient and accountable government.

Additionally, in his address on Monday, Premier Ford announced a new three-year, $1.2 Building Faster Fund that will aim to provide new funding for housing-enabling infrastructure in communities that meet and exceed their housing targets. They explain that ten percent of this funding will be reserved for small, northern and rural communities, including those in Leeds and Grenville, that have not received housing targets from the province. The premier also announced the extension of strong mayor powers to 21 additional municipalities, in addition to the 28 municipalities that have already received these powers.

The government has been working to tackle Ontario's housing supply crisis and reach its target of 1.5 million homes by 2031. They explain that efforts taken by the government include the introduction of four housing supply action plans, reforms to local governance and a commitment to work with municipalities to ensure Ontario receives its fair share of funding and support from the federal government, particularly when it comes to funding affordable and supportive housing. The government says they are committed to introducing a housing supply action plan every year for the next three years.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray