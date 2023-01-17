MPP, Steve Clark announces applications for Seniors Community Grants

MPP Steve Clark says he is pleased to inform people that the applications are now being accepted for this year's Seniors Community Grants. Seniors Community Grants support local, not-for-profit community organizations, Indigenous groups, and municipalities that deliver programs and services to Ontarians 55+.

"Our government is pleased to make investments in our community that have a significant impact for seniors looking to stay active and socially connected. I encourage interested organizations to contact my office if they are interested in applying." said Steve Clark MPP for Leeds-Grenville-Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes"

Every year, the Ontario government provides hundreds of Seniors Community Grants ranging from $1,000 to $25,000. They say that the funding allows community groups across the province to offer a wide variety of activities to promote engagement, reduce isolation and promote healthy living.

"Our government is making these investments to help keep seniors fit, active, healthy and socially connected close to their homes," said Raymond Cho, Minister for Seniors and Accessibility. "We're proud to deliver the Seniors Community Grant Program, which gives so many people the chance to learn new skills, socialize and take part in community life."

Activities and services supported by the program include:

- Fitness programs to keep adults age 55+ active, healthy, and socially connected to their communities

- Nutrition and health classes to foster independent living at home

- Community engagement to reduce social isolation and increase volunteerism

- Strategies to promote employment and entrepreneurship among adults 55+

Eligible organizations can apply for a Seniors Community Grant by visiting the Transfer Payment Ontario website.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray