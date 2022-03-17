MPP Steve Clark announces funding to boost regional economy

MPP Steve Clark has announced additional funding by Willows Agriservices in Delta to strengthen the regional farming and agri-food sector and attract new investments to the local economy while supporting the province's economic growth.

Willows Agriservices is a full-service farm input supplier, offering four locations in Eastern Ontario. They have served the community since 1947 by offering customized feeds and nutrition, crop advisory, grain marketing, and farming supplies. They operate out of Delta, ON.

The province is investing $500,000 through the Regional Development Program (RDP) to help create 12 new jobs and retain 25 existing ones, and to create a new feed mill providing nutritional products for livestock and poultry.

“Our government is proud to invest in economic recovery and growth in Delta and across eastern Ontario,” said Steve Clark, MPP for Leeds—Grenville—Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes. “This announcement is a great example of how Ontario is leveraging public-private partnerships to create good jobs and support our farm industry.”

Willows Agriservices is investing a new feed mill to provide nutritional products for livestock and poultry species which will improve production capacity accuracy, and quality through adoption of advanced technologies.

WA plans to build a new 33,000 sq ft facility, which incorporates improvements, including robotics for automating the filling weighing, sewing, lifting and stacking of bags. They hope to increase the number of employees by 12, of which five new jobs are for skilled labour. They will also train new and existing staff on the new equipment.

“This project will allow Willows Agriservices to increase its capacity and productivity,” said Jennifer Cameron of Willows Agriservices. “The funding received through the Eastern Ontario Development Fund recognizes that this will be a great benefit to both the local community and the agriculture industry in Ontario. We are grateful to everyone who has supported the project.”

Ontario is investing more than $100 million through the RDP from 2019-2023 to support distinct regional priorities and challenges. The program provides cost-shared funding to businesses, municipalities and economic development organizations to help local communities attract investment, diversify their economies and create jobs.