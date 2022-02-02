MPP Steve Clark keeping seniors healthy and connected

MPP Steve Clark is keeping seniors health and connected in the Leeds-Grenville Region, starting with Beth Donovan Hospice in Kemptville.

In a press release Tuesday, Clark announced the Seniors Community Grant Program, funded by the Ontario Government.

The money comes from the province's Seniors Community Grant, that helps fund health, safety and security improvements at long-term care, assisted, retirement living facilities.

Clark says $51,264 will be distributed throughout the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark region. Recipients include the Beth Donovan Hospice, Prescott's Walker House Adult Centre, and other projects in the townships of Gananoque and Leeds and the Tousand Islands.

The funds will be allocated to four local projects aimed at enriching the lives of the community's most senior residents. The grant program focuses on enabling aging at home, safety and security, remaining healthy, active and socially engaged, and participating in the community.

The local MPP says he is happy to see the money coming into our community, adding that "these local projects might seem small but they have a significant impact for seniors and the community. He added that they offer meaningful opportunities for older adults to safely take part in local life and stay connected with friends, family and the community.