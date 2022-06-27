MPP Steve Clark sworn in as Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing
The Honourable Steve Clark, MPP for Leeds-Grenville-Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes was sworn in as Ontario's Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing.
Minister Clark shared the following statement on Twitter:
“I am honoured and humbled that Premier Ford has asked me to continue serving the people of Ontario as his Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing. These past four years we have made historic accomplishments but we still have much more to do. Under the leadership of Premier Ford, we will continue to work tirelessly to help more Ontarians realize the dream of attainable homeownership.”
Minister Clark is also welcoming MPP Michael Parsa as the new Associate Minister of Housing.
