Multicultural Festival coming to Pembroke Waterfront Park

The Pembroke Public Library, in Partnership with the City of Pembroke, plans to celebrate its 8th consecutive Multicultural Festival with all members of the surrounding community. This year’s festival will take place on Friday, July 14th from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and continue on Saturday, July 15th from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Pembroke Waterfront Park.

"Last year, our Multicultural Festival was an overwhelming success, hosting more than 2,500 participants throughout the day. As a result, the festival will now be expanding to become a two-day event! Attendees can anticipate a large variety of cultural dance performances, music, and interactive workshops. They will also have the opportunity to delight their taste buds with many appetizing dishes and delectable desserts from around the world," says Karthi Rajamani, CEO of the Pembroke Public Library.

As a prelude to the Multicultural Festival, the library is also introducing MULTILICIOUS, an event which runs from the beginning of June to the end of July. As part of this inaugural initiative, local Pembroke restaurants have prepared and will be serving special signature dishes for residents and visitors to enjoy.

The Pembroke Public Library has been fostering multiculturalism through its programs and events for many years. The Pembroke Multicultural Festival, initiated by the Pembroke Public Library in 2006, was the first of its kind in Renfrew County, and was honoured as the recipient of the "2023 Ottawa Valley Tourist Association Event of the Year Award", as well as being shortlisted for the "Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Sports Innovation Award" for Diversity and Inclusion in 2022.

