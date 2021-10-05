Multiple charges after disturbance call in Killaloe, Hagarty and Richards

Killaloe OPP have laid multiple charges, including an assault of a peace officer charge, after a disturbance call on Friday.

Police say they received the call at around 3:15 a.m. October 1 on Angus St. near Queen St. in the Township of Killaloe, Hagarty and Richards.

OPP have charged 47-year-old Andrew Mcdonald of Killaloe with uttering threats, two counts of assaulting a peace officer, assault, causing a disturbance, and breach of probation.

The accused was held pending a bail court hearing that was scheduled for Monday at a Pembroke court.