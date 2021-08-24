Multiple charges laid after domestic dispute in Pembroke
A Pembroke man faces several charges after a domestic dispute.
Upper Ottawa Valley opp say at around 3:30 p.m. last Wednesday, they responded to reports of a vehicle being driven erratically on a number of streets in the west end of Pembroke.
Police say an investigation found that the driver and passenger were involved in a domestic dispute and the passenger had left the vehicle and started walking.
It's alleged the driver drove near the pedestrian before leaving the roadway and striking a retaining wall, eventually coming to a stop on Mary St.
A 28-year-old Pembroke man, who was not named, was arrested and charged with the following:
- Operation while impaired - alcohol and drugs
- Operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration 80mg plus
- Resist peace officer
- Dangerous operation
- Driving while under suspension
- Fail to remain
- Fail to report collision
- Novice driver - blood alcohol concentration above zero
They are scheduled to appear in a Pembroke court on September 14th.