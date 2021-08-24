Multiple charges laid after domestic dispute in Pembroke

A Pembroke man faces several charges after a domestic dispute.

Upper Ottawa Valley opp say at around 3:30 p.m. last Wednesday, they responded to reports of a vehicle being driven erratically on a number of streets in the west end of Pembroke.

Police say an investigation found that the driver and passenger were involved in a domestic dispute and the passenger had left the vehicle and started walking.

It's alleged the driver drove near the pedestrian before leaving the roadway and striking a retaining wall, eventually coming to a stop on Mary St.

A 28-year-old Pembroke man, who was not named, was arrested and charged with the following:

Operation while impaired - alcohol and drugs

Operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration 80mg plus

Resist peace officer

Dangerous operation

Driving while under suspension

Fail to remain

Fail to report collision

Novice driver - blood alcohol concentration above zero

They are scheduled to appear in a Pembroke court on September 14th.