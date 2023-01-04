Multiple charges laid after police pursuit in Marmora and Lake

The Central Hastings Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has laid multiple charges following a police pursuit. The incident took place on January 1st, 2023 at approximately 10:30 p.m., Central Hastings OPP attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a car in the Municipality of Marmora and Lake. The driver failed to stop when officers activated their emergency lights and the vehicle accelerated to evade police.

The suspects were caught near the motor vehicle attempting to hide from police. 29-year-old, Jordan Adams from Tweed and 28-year-old, Hunter Casselman from Marmora and Lake were arrested and charged.

The driver, Jordan Adams faces the following charges:

- Flight from peace officer

- Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

- Mischief under $5000

- Operation while Prohibited - three counts

- Failure to comply with Probation Order

- Failure to Comply with Release Order

- Trespassing at Night

Adam was held in custody and is scheduled to appear for a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Belleville. While the passenger, Hunter Casselman was charged with Trespassing at Night and released on an Undertaking. Casselman is scheduled to appear in court on February 9th, 2023 at the Ontario Court of Justice in Belleville.

