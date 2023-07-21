Multiple charges laid as man hurls knives off balcony, pointing firearm at police

Kingston Police made an arrest after a tense situation on July 20th, 2023. Police say they received information from witnesses that a man was under the influence of drugs and throwing knives off a balcony at people on Bayswater Place.

As responding officers approached the rear of the building the accused pointed a firearm at them. The officers took cover and called for backup. Officers say eventually they convinced the accused to drop the firearm. The officers then responded to the apartment and arrested him after a brief struggle without further incident.

Numerous hunting knives and two firearms both found to be replicas, were located on the ground. The accused was transported to police headquarters where he was held to attend a bail hearing.

As a result, the man a 35-year-old local, was charged with two counts of assault with a weapon, two counts of pointing a firearm, and possession of weapons dangerous to public peace.

