iHeartRadio
-8°C
Choose your station

static urls

Instagram

Multiple charges laid following harassment complaint, Stirling-Rawdon


opp

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in Central Hastings have laid 8 charges against a 36-year-old man following complaints of harassment. 

OPP says they initially received a call on Dec. 21, 2022, around 10 p.m. in Stirling-Rawdon. 

The man was arrested, and a further investigation led to a slew of charges, including: 

        - Criminal Harassment 
        - Theft under $5000 - two counts
        - Mailing Obscene Matter 
        - Unlawfully in a Dwelling House
        - Mischief under $5000 
        - Fail to Comply with Probation Order - two counts
        - Possession of Firearm or Ammunition contrary to Prohibition Order 

The accused is being held in custody, pending a bail hearing on Dec. 23, 2022. 

With files from CFRA's Ethan Fink

12