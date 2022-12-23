Multiple charges laid following harassment complaint, Stirling-Rawdon

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in Central Hastings have laid 8 charges against a 36-year-old man following complaints of harassment.

OPP says they initially received a call on Dec. 21, 2022, around 10 p.m. in Stirling-Rawdon.

The man was arrested, and a further investigation led to a slew of charges, including:

- Criminal Harassment

- Theft under $5000 - two counts

- Mailing Obscene Matter

- Unlawfully in a Dwelling House

- Mischief under $5000

- Fail to Comply with Probation Order - two counts

- Possession of Firearm or Ammunition contrary to Prohibition Order

The accused is being held in custody, pending a bail hearing on Dec. 23, 2022.

With files from CFRA's Ethan Fink