Multiple charges laid following harassment complaint, Stirling-Rawdon
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in Central Hastings have laid 8 charges against a 36-year-old man following complaints of harassment.
OPP says they initially received a call on Dec. 21, 2022, around 10 p.m. in Stirling-Rawdon.
The man was arrested, and a further investigation led to a slew of charges, including:
- Criminal Harassment
- Theft under $5000 - two counts
- Mailing Obscene Matter
- Unlawfully in a Dwelling House
- Mischief under $5000
- Fail to Comply with Probation Order - two counts
- Possession of Firearm or Ammunition contrary to Prohibition Order
The accused is being held in custody, pending a bail hearing on Dec. 23, 2022.
With files from CFRA's Ethan Fink
