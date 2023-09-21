Multiple criminal threat charges after dispute in Bonnechere Valley Twp.

Police in Killaloe have laid charges in relation to an incident involving threats in the Township of Bonnechere Valley.

Ontario Provincial Police explained that on September 13th, 2023, just after 11:00 a.m., members of the Killaloe Detachment of the OPP responded to threats call for service at a residence on Augsburg Road in the Township.

As a result of the police investigation, a 31-year-old from Whitewater Township was charged with the following offences:

- Uttering threat - damage property

- Uttering threat - cause bodily harm (two counts)

OPP says the accused was released and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice, Pembroke on October 18th, 2023.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray