Multiple drivers charged with impairment in Prince Edward County

Ontario Provincial Police in Prince Edward County say multiple drivers were charged with impairment Friday night. 

OPP say shortly before 8 p.m., officers responded to a report of a vehicle all over the road on County Rd. 49. 

Police were able to locate the vehicle and spoke with the driver who was subsequently arrested. 

42-year-old Lance Burrows of Prince Edward County is charged with the following: 

  • Operation while impaired - alcohol and drugs - CC 320.14(1)(a)
  • Operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration (80 plus) - CC 320.14(1)(b)

The driver was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in a Picton court on October 20th. The driver's license was suspended for 90 days and the vehicle was impounded for seven days. 

Later in the night, just after 1:30 a.m., Prince Edward County Detachment were patrolling Picton's Main St. when a traffic stop was conducted. 

Further investigation lead to an arrest of a driver. 

21-year-old Matthew Channell was arrested and charged with the following: 

  • Operation while impaired - alcohol and drugs - CC 320.14(1)(a)
  • Operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration (80 plus) - CC 320.14(1)(b)

The driver faces similar conditions. They are scheduled to appear in a Picton court on October 20th. The driver's license was suspended for 90 days and the vehicle was impounded for seven days. 

