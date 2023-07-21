Multiple early morning calls to police result in local man arrested and charged

The Upper Ottawa Valley (UOV) detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged a person after several reports of mischief and harassment were made over the course of several hours.

Police say on July 17th, 2023, between 12:00 a.m. and 3:30 a.m., OPP received multiple calls regarding a suspicious person on Elizabeth Street in the City of Pembroke. The person was spoken to by police and ended up leaving the area. Police say it was later discovered that the person had caused damage to the area.

Then, later on the same day after 4:30 a.m., police say the same person was observed in the Bruham Avenue area prompting a suspicious person call to the police.

As a result of the continued calls, the man in question, Terrence Nicholson, a 43-year-old from Laurentian Hills was located and arrested. The accused has been charged with two counts of mischief under $5000 as well as one count of criminal harassment.

Police say the accused was released to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Pembroke on August 29th, 2023.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray