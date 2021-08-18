Multiple firearms related charges laid in Brudenell, Lyndoch, and Raglan Township
Killaloe OPP have laid multiple firearms related charges.
Police say on Saturday, officers responded to a report of an unsafely stored firearm in the Brudenell, Lyndoch, and Raglan Township.
After an investigation, police arrested and charged 53-year-old Murray Gallagher with multiple firearms related charges including the following:
- Nine counts of Careless Storage of a Firearm
- One count of Transporting a Firearm in a Careless Manner
- One count of Unauthorized Possession of a Restricted Firearm
- One count of Carry a Concealed Weapon
The accused is scheduled to appear in a court in Killaloe on October 13th.