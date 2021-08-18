iHeartRadio
23°C
Choose your station

static urls

Instagram

Multiple firearms related charges laid in Brudenell, Lyndoch, and Raglan Township

opp

Killaloe OPP have laid multiple firearms related charges. 

Police say on Saturday, officers responded to a report of an unsafely stored firearm in the Brudenell, Lyndoch, and Raglan Township.

After an investigation, police arrested and charged 53-year-old Murray Gallagher with multiple firearms related charges including the following: 

  • Nine counts of Careless Storage of a Firearm
  • One count of Transporting a Firearm in a Careless Manner
  • One count of Unauthorized Possession of a Restricted Firearm
  • One count of Carry a Concealed Weapon

The accused is scheduled to appear in a court in Killaloe on October 13th. 

12

Check out the latest Songs