Multiple firearms related charges laid in Brudenell, Lyndoch, and Raglan Township

Killaloe OPP have laid multiple firearms related charges.

Police say on Saturday, officers responded to a report of an unsafely stored firearm in the Brudenell, Lyndoch, and Raglan Township.

After an investigation, police arrested and charged 53-year-old Murray Gallagher with multiple firearms related charges including the following:

Nine counts of Careless Storage of a Firearm

One count of Transporting a Firearm in a Careless Manner

One count of Unauthorized Possession of a Restricted Firearm

One count of Carry a Concealed Weapon

The accused is scheduled to appear in a court in Killaloe on October 13th.