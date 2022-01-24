Multiple head-on collisions after erratic driving: OPP
Ontario Provincial Police are looking for witnesses to investigate multiple reports of a vehicle being driven in an erratic manner.
OPP say that at around 6:30 p.m. last Thursday, a vehicle was reported have caused several head-on collisions eastbound on County Rd. 2 from Kingston to Loyalist Township.
Police say they saw a vehicle failed to stop for a red light on county road two at county road six in Odessa and also saw one vehicle forced to go into a ditch to avoid a head-on collision.
Police used what they called "alternative measures" to conduct a traffic stop.
51-year-old Jamie Edward Smith of Kingston faces the following charges:
- Operation while Impaired - alcohol and drugs;
- Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle;
- Failure or Refusal to Comply with Demand;
- Resist Police Officer;
- Two counts of Fail to Comply with Release Order;
- Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose;
- Fail to Comply with Probation Order; and
- Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by crime.
48-year-old Kelly McGlennon of Kingston faces the following charges:
- Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime;
- Fail to comply with a Release Order;
- Resist Police Officer; and
- Possession of Identity Documents
Both were charged further with Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the purpose of Trafficking. Both were held for a bail hearing and were scheduled to appear in a Great Napanee court on Friday.