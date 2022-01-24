Multiple head-on collisions after erratic driving: OPP

Ontario Provincial Police are looking for witnesses to investigate multiple reports of a vehicle being driven in an erratic manner.

OPP say that at around 6:30 p.m. last Thursday, a vehicle was reported have caused several head-on collisions eastbound on County Rd. 2 from Kingston to Loyalist Township.

Police say they saw a vehicle failed to stop for a red light on county road two at county road six in Odessa and also saw one vehicle forced to go into a ditch to avoid a head-on collision.

Police used what they called "alternative measures" to conduct a traffic stop.

51-year-old Jamie Edward Smith of Kingston faces the following charges:

Operation while Impaired - alcohol and drugs;

Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle;

Failure or Refusal to Comply with Demand;

Resist Police Officer;

Two counts of Fail to Comply with Release Order;

Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose;

Fail to Comply with Probation Order; and

Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by crime.

48-year-old Kelly McGlennon of Kingston faces the following charges:

Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime;

Fail to comply with a Release Order;

Resist Police Officer; and

Possession of Identity Documents

Both were charged further with Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the purpose of Trafficking. Both were held for a bail hearing and were scheduled to appear in a Great Napanee court on Friday.