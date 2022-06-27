Multiple impaired charges laid in Lennox and Addington County

Members of the Lennox and Addington County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police have charged three drivers in impaired driving-related investigations.

Officers say they conducted a traffic stop June 21st on County Road 1 in Greater Napanee. The driver of the car was arrested and transported to the detachment for further testing by a drug recognition expert officer.

As a result of the investigation, Angela Dominie, 58 years old of Napanee, was charged with operation while impaired - drugs.

On the same day, officers responded to a complaint on Buttermilk Falls Road in Greater Napanee. Officers were able to locate the vehicle, and the driver was subsequently arrested and transported to the detachment.

Paul Sammon, 44 years old of Napanee, was charged with operation while impaired, alcohol and drugs, failure or refusal to comply with demand, and flight from a peace officer.