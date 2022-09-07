Multiple impaired drivers charged over Labour Day long weekend

Ontario Provincial Police in Grenville County has released information about two impaired drivers that were charged over the Labour Day long weekend.

The first incident took place on September 3rd, OPP conducted a RIDE (Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere) check on Shanly Road in the Township of Edwardsburgh-Cardinal around 9:00 p.m. After conducting the check, officers spoke with the driver which resulted in his arrest. The 22-year-old male from Prescott was also charged with the following offence;

- Operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration

He was released and is scheduled to appear in a Brockville court at a later date.

The other incident took place on the following day, September 4th. Around 10:00 p.m. officers from Grenville County responded to a car collision on County Road Two. The driver had struck a pedestrian in the Edwardsburgh-Cardinal Township. The victim had to be transported to the hospital, they sustained minor injuries.

After a brief investigation, the driver was arrested. The 60-year-old male driver from Cardinal was also charged with the following offences;

- Operation while impaired - alcohol and drugs

- Operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration

- Operation causing bodily harm

The driver was also released and is scheduled to appear in a Brockville court at a later date.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray

