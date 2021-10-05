iHeartRadio
14°C
Choose your station

static urls

Instagram

Multiple people charged after drug raid in Downtown Kingston

kingston police

Multiple people have been charged after a drug search warrant was executed at home on Barrie St. 

The downtown drug raid happened on September 29. 

Kingston Police say a search of the home found a quantity of fentanyl, evidence of drug trafficking and canadian currency. 

Weapons on persons were also removed by police at the time of the arrest. 

The following were charged:

20-year-old Kasheem Wilson from the Greater Toronto Area (GTA)

  • Possession for the purpose of trafficking fentanyl, 
  • Possession of proceeds of crime over $5000.00, 
  • Two counts of breach of undertaking, 
  • Carry concealed weapon (knife) 
  • Possession of a prohibited weapon (conductive energy weapon).


35-year-old Jacinta Hartin from Kingston

  • Possession for the purpose of trafficking fentanyl, 
  • Possession of proceeds of crime over $5000.00 and breach of undertaking.

 

37-year-old Shawn Balla from Kingston

  • Possession for the purpose of trafficking fentanyl, 
  • Possession of proceeds of crime over $5000.00, 
  • Two counts of breach of probation, 
  • Possession of a prohibited weapon (brass knuckles), 
  • Breach weapons prohibition order 
  • Possession of weapon dangerous to the public peace.


24-year-old Tasha Lalande from Kingston

  • Possession for the purpose of trafficking fentanyl, 
  • Possession of proceeds of crime over $5000.00 and breach of undertaking.


45-year-old Tamara Hartin from Kingston

  • Possession for the purpose of trafficking fentanyl, 
  • Possession of proceeds of crime over $5000.00 and breach of undertaking.
12

Check out the latest Songs