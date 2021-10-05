Multiple people charged after drug raid in Downtown Kingston

Multiple people have been charged after a drug search warrant was executed at home on Barrie St.

The downtown drug raid happened on September 29.

Kingston Police say a search of the home found a quantity of fentanyl, evidence of drug trafficking and canadian currency.

Weapons on persons were also removed by police at the time of the arrest.

The following were charged:

20-year-old Kasheem Wilson from the Greater Toronto Area (GTA)

Possession for the purpose of trafficking fentanyl,

Possession of proceeds of crime over $5000.00,

Two counts of breach of undertaking,

Carry concealed weapon (knife)

Possession of a prohibited weapon (conductive energy weapon).



35-year-old Jacinta Hartin from Kingston

Possession for the purpose of trafficking fentanyl,

Possession of proceeds of crime over $5000.00 and breach of undertaking.

37-year-old Shawn Balla from Kingston

Possession for the purpose of trafficking fentanyl,

Possession of proceeds of crime over $5000.00,

Two counts of breach of probation,

Possession of a prohibited weapon (brass knuckles),

Breach weapons prohibition order

Possession of weapon dangerous to the public peace.



24-year-old Tasha Lalande from Kingston

Possession for the purpose of trafficking fentanyl,

Possession of proceeds of crime over $5000.00 and breach of undertaking.



45-year-old Tamara Hartin from Kingston