Multiple people charged after drug raid in Downtown Kingston
Multiple people have been charged after a drug search warrant was executed at home on Barrie St.
The downtown drug raid happened on September 29.
Kingston Police say a search of the home found a quantity of fentanyl, evidence of drug trafficking and canadian currency.
Weapons on persons were also removed by police at the time of the arrest.
The following were charged:
- Possession for the purpose of trafficking fentanyl,
- Possession of proceeds of crime over $5000.00,
- Two counts of breach of undertaking,
- Carry concealed weapon (knife)
- Possession of a prohibited weapon (conductive energy weapon).
- Possession for the purpose of trafficking fentanyl,
- Possession of proceeds of crime over $5000.00 and breach of undertaking.
- Possession for the purpose of trafficking fentanyl,
- Possession of proceeds of crime over $5000.00,
- Two counts of breach of probation,
- Possession of a prohibited weapon (brass knuckles),
- Breach weapons prohibition order
- Possession of weapon dangerous to the public peace.
- Possession for the purpose of trafficking fentanyl,
- Possession of proceeds of crime over $5000.00 and breach of undertaking.
- Possession for the purpose of trafficking fentanyl,
- Possession of proceeds of crime over $5000.00 and breach of undertaking.