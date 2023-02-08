Multiple stolen vehicles recovered by OPP in same area of Highway 417

Members of the Russell County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say that with the assistance of Hawkesbury OPP, they are continuing to make successful arrests related to stolen vehicles in the area.

OPP are reporting two vehicles recovered in a very similair way that took place in two days. The first incident took place on February 2nd, 2023 at approximately 3:00 a.m., when officers say they attempted to stop a suspected stolen vehicle travelling eastbound on Highway 417 near the Casselman exit. The driver failed to stop for police but was located shortly after and arrested.

As a result of that investigation, 20-year-old Rooseveltson Choriste from Rosemont, Quebec was charged with the following offences:

- Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000

- Mischief - destroys or damages property

- Flight from a peace officer

- Possessing automobile master key

- Theft of motor vehicle

The following day police reported another stolen vehicle being stopped and recovered near the same location. Shortly after 3:30 a.m. on February 3rd, 2023 officers attempted to stop another suspected stolen vehicle travelling eastbound on Highway 417 near the Casselman exit. This driver also failed to stop for police but was located shortly after and arrested.

The driver of this second stolen vehicle, a 17-year-old from Laval, Quebec was arrested and now faces the following charges:

- Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000

- Mischief - destroys or damages property

- Flight from a peace officer

- Theft of motor vehicle

- Carrying a concealed weapon

- Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Police say both of the accused are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in L'Orignal at a later date.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray