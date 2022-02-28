Multiple thefts reported in Brockville area

Brockville Police reported multiple thefts in the area last week.

On Tuesday, at around 9:30 p.m., police received a call about a shoplifter at the superstore on Parkedale Ave.

Police allege the female suspect attempted to steal around $500 worth of merchandise.

The woman was charged with theft under $5,000 and released with a future court date.

The next day, police received a complaint of a theft from a home on Windsor Dr.

Police say an investigation found that two females were providing services to care for cats in the home.

Police allege that overtime, the two females were stealing from property from the home and that the acts were captured on camera.

Both were charged with theft under $5,000 and released with a future court date.