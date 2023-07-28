Multiple traffic disruptions on Pembroke roadways

The City of Pembroke is informing local drivers of several traffic disruptions that are temporarily in effect in the city.

Maple Avenue has been reduced to one lane between Herbert Street and Alfred Street. That closure is for road construction being conducted. The City says that should be cleared up by 8:30 p.m. on July 28th.

Also, on Broadview Drive, traffic is limited to one lane between Bell Street and Irving Street. The City lists the reason for the closure as the same, road construction. The road should fully reopen by 3:30 p.m. on July 28th.

In both locations, the City says flag persons will be onsite directing traffic. They also ask drivers to always respect the posted construction signage. Delays can be expected on nearby roads.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray