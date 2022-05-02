Municipal election campaign kicks off in Pembroke

The 175-day dash to the municipal ballot box begins today in Pembroke, Ont. and the region.

It’s the first day candidates for mayor, councillor and school board trustee can file their nomination papers to run in the 2022 municipal election.

Candidates can begin accepting contributions and spending money on their campaign once the nomination forms have been filed and approved by the city.

Election day is set for Monday, October 24.

More information on the election process can be found at the city's website.