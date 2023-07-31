Murder charges laid after homicide in North Frontenac Twp.

Two individuals have been arrested and charged in connection with a homicide near Bishop Lake in North Frontenac Township. Members of the Frontenac Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say they responded to a disturbance call shortly before 6:30 p.m. on July 29th, 2023.

Frontenac Paramedic Services (EMS) also responded to the scene, but the 22-year-old victim was pronounced dead not long after.

Officers at the scene arrested 39-year-old Cory Finch from Marmoa, Ontario as well as 41-year-old Michelle Lee Finch from Stone Mills Township. Police say both have been charged with second-degree murder.

Both of the accused are being held in custody pending a bail hearing. Police say further information will be released as it becomes available.

The ongoing investigation is being conducted by the Frontenac OPP Crime Unit and OPP Forensic Identification Services (FIS), under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB), and in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner (OCC) for Ontario and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service (OFPS).

If anyone has information regarding the investigation, they are asked to call the Frontenac OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at Crimestoppers.ca.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray