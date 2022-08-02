Music on Union: Peace and Fair Pay in Troubled Times

On August 12, 2022, long-time crowd pleaser, Ralph Kuster, will kick off the season of eight, weekly, 40-minute concerts at St. James Anglican Church in Kingston.

“Last year our series, Sounds of Hope, looked to our emergence from the bleakness of COVID. Now war and social conflicts are hitting our headlines, so our goal this year is to help bring peace into the hearts, souls, and daily living of our audiences,” - Michael Capon, Music Director at St. James’ Anglican Church.

Music on Union is committed to being a venue where musicians will be fairly compensated, but it will take the generosity of audiences to achieve that goal. “We’re grateful to sponsors, Pita Pit, Olde Farm Fine Foods, and the Union of Professional Musicians,” observed Moore. “But we’re also introducing entrance by donation—inviting each attendee to pay what they can.”

“This is definitely a risk”, Capon chimed in, “but with the caliber of artists we have lined up, the broad range of musical styles the series offers, and a community that welcomes and supports good music, we’re confident this approach will pay off for everyone.”

Capon and Moore were happy to be able to include vocal and wind performances in their eclectic 2022 line-up.

the first four concerts feature Kuster's broadway hits, country music, and crooner classics; jazz, baroque, and contemporary clarinet pieces played by Carina Canonico and David Gazaille; the Bach to the Beatles repertoire of clarinet and cello trio Two-Thirds Down Under; and the jazzy tones of singer Chantal Thompson.

“The final concert falls on Orange Shirt Day,” noted Capon, “and it is exciting that Lynn Brant, a Mohawk who sits with the Bear Clan, has agreed to perform some of her original compositions to close out our Sounds of Peace series.” Moore and Capon hope to repeat the success of the 2021 season. “We had lots of positive feedback from last year’s performers and audiences about the heightened acoustics and aesthetics of St. James,” said Moore. “With this venue and a strong program for the 2022 season we expect capacity audiences again this year.”

Can you make a donation in support of the series? Donations of $50 or more will be acknowledged in the printed concert programs unless anonymity is requested.

Please drop your identified donation onto the offering plate, or contact the church office to make arrangements.



SOUNDS OF PEACE a mid-day concert series



Fridays 12:10-12:50pm

August-September 2022

Pay What You Can ($10 suggested)



August 12 Ralph Kuster & Tim Hallman (Voice, Piano)

August 19 Carina Canonico & David Gazaille (Clarinet duo)

August 26 Two Thirds Down Under (Clarinets, Cello)

September 2 Chantal Thompson (Jazz Trio)

September 9 Amber & Zebulun (Guitar, Cello)

September 16 Sadaf Amini (Santur)

September 23 Peletsis-Dardykina Piano Duo

September 30 Lynn Brant (Voice, Guitar, Hand Drum, Piano)

Further information for the Sounds of Peace season, including a full roster of the eight concerts, can be found at http://stjameskingston.ca/concerts.