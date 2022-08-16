Music trivia night coming to Pembroke's Waterfront

The City of Pembroke's Parks and Recreation department is hosting an exciting evening of music trivia coming up on Thursday, August 25, 2022, at 7:00 p.m.

The event will be hosted at the beautiful Pembroke Marina Waterfront Park, pulling music from a range of decades. Trivia will include topics such as top hits, band and artists facts, album covers, guess that tune, and more.

Players can register for $5.00 a person, for a total of 6 team members. Fifty percent of proceeds will go towards the winning team, with the remaining fifty percent going towards a local charity of the winning team's choosing.

To register for the trivia night, reach out to the Recreation Department at 613-735-6821 ext. 1501 or email recreation@pembroke.ca

- With files from CFRA's Sara Capeloa