Musicial Fundraiser for Kingston Health Science Centre

The Kingston Health Science Centre is looking to raise funds in support of music therapy within the Mental Health and Addictions Care programs.

The centre offers rehabilitation and detox programs for both children and adults, with music therapy being a major component of services.

This year they are hoping to be able to expand the program. As a result of the success of the program on the adult inpatient unit, they have been asked to provide music to the Child and Youth mental health unit and the Detoxification Centre. In order to create an expanded budget for programming from which to draw on, we are doing this fundraiser.

This music event will feature local musicians from a variety of genres such as Lucanus Pell, Doug VanderHorden, Christopher Jackson and Jay "Smitty" Smith as well as food and drink specials at the venue, The Caesar Co. Donations to the program will be accepted at the door and door prize tickets will be given for all donations. Prizes have been donated by local merchants such as Tommy's, Rejuvenation Massage Therapy, Cher Mere and the Pilot House, to name a few.

Donations to the program are also welcome through University Hospitals Kingston Foundation at 55 Rideau Street or by phone at 613-549-5452. Please state that the donation is to be applied to the Mental Health Music Therapy program.

-With files from CFRA's Ethan Fink