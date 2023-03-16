Myers Health Check for Change raises funds for KDH Foundation
Myers Kemptville Chevrolet Buick GMC has announced that they are supporting the Kemptville District Hospital Foundation the Myers Health Check for Change Program. The Foundation, through its new Community Hero initiative, says they are pleased to recognize Myers Kemptville Chevrolet Buick GMC, for their outstanding support of the Foundation.
Myers has supported the Foundation through sponsorships, donated prizes and through the Health Check for Change program, which donates $10 from every multi-point vehicle inspection to the Foundation. To date, Myers has donated over $10,000.
MPP Steve Clark, a long-time supporter of KDH, attended the cheque presentation at Myers and said, "We can all be proud of the business community's long-standing support for KDH." A sentiment echoed by KDH Foundation Board member, Michael Wallace.
The Foundation needs to raise $2 million to purchase a new CT scan. The hospital says the support of the business community will be critical to bringing a much-needed CT scan to Kemptville. "We're very happy to make this donation to such an important initiative for the Foundation", says Bob McVeigh, General Manager, Myers Kemptville.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
Local NDP take action to support Renfrew County VTACVirtual Triage And Assessment Centre in Renfrew County are losing its funding at the end of March 2023. In response, the Renfrew-Nipissing-Pembroke NDP is pledging to take action to support long-term funding for the service.
No stolen items reported from break and enter in Madawaska Valley Tsp.An investigation into an unusual break-and-enter is underway. Ontario Provincial Police say a residence in Madawaska Valley Township was broken into, however, no items were stolen and no damages were reported in the incident.
Spring load restriction implemented on roads in Renfrew CountyDrivers in Renfrew County must take note of reduced load limits for vehicles on roads throughout the County. In effect from Monday, March 20th, 2023 at 12:01 a.m. until Wednesday, May 31st, 2023 at 12:01 a.m. vehicle loads will be restricted to 5 tons per axle.
Brockville City Council passes 2023 municipal budgetThe municipal budget for 2023 has been passed by Brockville Council. The budget shows a significant tax levy increase for 2023 is 8.19%. Council explains that an average Brockville residential property assessed at $250,000 will see an annual increase of approximately $245.70 in 2023.
Assault and weapons charges laid after sports jersey fueled disputeA dispute over a sports jersey at a Brockville residence has led to the arrest of a local 20-year-old. After the initial assault, the accused individual brandished a knife toward one of the neighbours in the area. The victim's injuries were described as non-life-threatening.
Kingston Police announce date for spring auctionA large number of bicycles are being auctioned off as well as jewelry, tools, and household goods during the Kingston Police Service's spring auction. Police say the event will be held on April 22nd, 2023 in the Sail Room at Portsmouth Olympic Harbour, located at 53 Yonge Street.
Summer Company Program opens applications for young entrepreneursStudents aged 15 to 29 can now submit applications to the Summer Company Program offered through Kingston Economic Development. Participants get hands-on training and up to $3,000 in funding.
Cocaine seized during intoxicated person arrest in Pembroke, Ont.A 35-year-old Pembroke resident is facing charges of cocaine possession and being intoxicated in public after Ontario Provincial Police officers received a call of an intoxicated pedestrian in the area of Cecelia Street and D'Youville Drive.
Impaired driver charged crashing in parking lot in Pembroke's west endA 23-year-old Eganville resident is facing impaired driving charges after OPP say they crashed into a snow bank and retaining wall at a parking lot on Pembroke Street West.