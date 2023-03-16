Myers Health Check for Change raises funds for KDH Foundation

Myers Kemptville Chevrolet Buick GMC has announced that they are supporting the Kemptville District Hospital Foundation the Myers Health Check for Change Program. The Foundation, through its new Community Hero initiative, says they are pleased to recognize Myers Kemptville Chevrolet Buick GMC, for their outstanding support of the Foundation.

Myers has supported the Foundation through sponsorships, donated prizes and through the Health Check for Change program, which donates $10 from every multi-point vehicle inspection to the Foundation. To date, Myers has donated over $10,000.

MPP Steve Clark, a long-time supporter of KDH, attended the cheque presentation at Myers and said, "We can all be proud of the business community's long-standing support for KDH." A sentiment echoed by KDH Foundation Board member, Michael Wallace.

The Foundation needs to raise $2 million to purchase a new CT scan. The hospital says the support of the business community will be critical to bringing a much-needed CT scan to Kemptville. "We're very happy to make this donation to such an important initiative for the Foundation", says Bob McVeigh, General Manager, Myers Kemptville.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray