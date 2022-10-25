MyView Youth Film Festival extended to 2023

The MyView Youth Film Festival committee has decided to extend their 2022 festival. The extension lasts until the spring of 2023. The committee says this decision comes after careful consideration, and they thank all the youth who have already submitted their films. They continue to say that all of the submissions that have already been made will automatically be entered into the 2023 festival.

Organizers from MyView Film Festival say there was a lot of enthusiasm around the event. However, they listened to feedback from local schools and youth organizations who suggested the extension of the contest, so that it would include more of the school year. They hope this will only give more youth a chance to participate.

At its core, the festival says they want to encourage young people to express their opinions and ideas by being active creators of media instead of passive consumers, saying that this is an exciting way to hear youth perspectives and improve local communities. They would like to thank their sponsors who will continue to support them as well as all the people who have helped to promote MyView and they hope to keep spreading the word so the 2023 festival will be bursting with youth voices. For all the contest details and answers to your questions about MyView 2023, visit www.myviewfilmfest.ca or email info@myviewfilmfest.ca

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray