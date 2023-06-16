MyView Youth Film Festival winners announced at Brockville Arts Centre

Nine local youth filmmakers were nominated as finalists in the 8th annual MyView Youth Film Festival. Last night on Thursday, June 15th, 2023, they came together with friends, family, community members and the media for an impressive event at the Brockville Arts Centre to celebrate and reveal the winners.

- Winner of the 10-13 age category: The Need for Kindness by Elizabeth Newman from Kemptville.

- Winner of the 14-17 age category: Social Media Dilemma by Jacob Matte-Kubecka from Cornwall.

- Winner of the $750 "I Love My Community" prize: I Love My Community by Aiden Knudson from Mallorytown.

- Grand Prize $1000 winner for overall best film: You're Not Alone by Emma Yakimovich from Kemptville.

All nine nominees enjoyed a red carpet media event and were able to see their films played on the big screen at the beautiful, historic Brockville Arts Centre theatre.

The evening began with a welcome and land acknowledgement by Rob Adams, CEO of the YMCA of Eastern Ontario, newest MyView partner, and ceremony sponsor. The awards were presented by Brockville City Counsellor, Cameron Wales, previous MyView winner Alexa Waycik, sponsors from Exit Realty Eastern Ontario, and committee members John Barclay and Rebecca Shams. Anne Shropshire, manager of Cultural Services for the City of Brockville, closed the evening with some encouragement for young people to stay involved in media creation and expressed the Brockville Arts Centre's commitment to supporting youth voices.

Check out MyView's Facebook page at www.facebook.com/myviewfilmfest for more pictures of the event and watch the nominated films, including the winners, on the website at www.myviewfilmfest.ca

Submissions for next year's festival are accepted from filmmakers ages 10-24 anytime before May 1st, 2024.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray