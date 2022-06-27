Nao Trinidad arrives in Brockville for Tall Ships Festival

The Nao Trinidad arrived June 22nd in Brockville, ready to take part in the Brockville Tall Ships Festival. The ship was docked in the Tall Ships Landing Marina.

The Nao Trinidad was the flagship of what was called Armada Del Maluco (1519-1522), captained by Ferdinand Magellan. Five Ships (Naos) departed from Sevilla, Spain, but only two made it to the Spice Islands.

The replica stands at more than 82 feet on the mainmast, features five sails and five decks, and was built with exquisite work in Iroko (African hardwood). The ship has sailed to many different ports across the Mediterranean Sea and the Atlantic European coast as a training vessel and a floating museum.

The Naos has a unique and original design, making them the most advanced in naval engineering. They were first used as cargo ships in Spain and then took the lead as exploring vessels.

More than 100 artisans of the sea worked on its construction. Currently, the ship is immersed in an important international tour, sponsored by EXTENDA.

The visitors were able to tour four decks, to feel what life was like on board at the time, and how it is to live on a historical ship of these characteristics. Attendees were able to learn about the maneuvering, the rigging and interact with the crew, who have the most amazing experiences on their long voyages.