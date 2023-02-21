Napanee resident charged following extensive drug trafficking investigation

The Lennox and Addington (L&A) County Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged one person following an extensive drug trafficking investigation.

Ontario Provincial Police say that the initial investigation was launched in January of 2023. The investigation resulted in a search warrant being executed at an address on Dundas Street West in Napanee on February 16th, 2023.

Officers at the scene say they located and seized nearly 1.5 grams of suspected fentanyl, as well as drug paraphernalia, stolen property, and cash. As a result, officers arrested and charged 36-year-old Timothy McArthur from Napanee. The accused is facing the following charges:

- Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking

- Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000

- Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5000

Police say that the accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Greater Napanee on April 11th, 2023.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray