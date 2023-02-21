Napanee resident charged following extensive drug trafficking investigation
The Lennox and Addington (L&A) County Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged one person following an extensive drug trafficking investigation.
Ontario Provincial Police say that the initial investigation was launched in January of 2023. The investigation resulted in a search warrant being executed at an address on Dundas Street West in Napanee on February 16th, 2023.
Officers at the scene say they located and seized nearly 1.5 grams of suspected fentanyl, as well as drug paraphernalia, stolen property, and cash. As a result, officers arrested and charged 36-year-old Timothy McArthur from Napanee. The accused is facing the following charges:
- Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking
- Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000
- Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5000
Police say that the accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Greater Napanee on April 11th, 2023.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
-
Increased noise in Garrison Petawawa due to training exercisesThere will be an increase in noise levels in the area of Garrison Petawawa due to training exercises conducted by the Department of Defense. Noise levels are expected to be higher while the training is conducted from February 21st to 24th, 2023.
-
Traffic stop in Pembroke leads to criminal chargesA 52-year-old from Mississauga is facing criminal charges following a traffic stop near the intersection of Bell Street and Mackay Street in Pembroke. The driver had their driver's license suspended for 90 days and their vehicle towed and impounded for seven days.
-
Two arrested following property damage at Brockville Retirement HomeA 39-year-old man and a 48-year-old woman have been charged following the execution of a warrant in relation to property damage at the Royal Brock Retirement Home, on Stewart Blvd.
-
Brockville Police respond to knife threat at General HospitalA 24-year-old male was released into the custody of the Brockville General Hospital after he was reportedly standing out front of the facility threatening with a knife. Responding officers did not locate a knife on the man, however, they did find a quantity of crystal methamphetamine.
-
Reminder from OPP after charging several impaired driversOntario Provincial Police report three impaired drivers being arrested and charged over three days in Stormont Dundas & Glengarry. Police taking the chance to urge drivers to remain committed to saving lives on the roads by choosing to not consume alcohol or drugs before driving.
-
Funding opportunities for growing Kingston businessesThe Starter Company Plus program has re-opened through Kingston Economic Development. Offering business training and personalized coaching with an opportunity for microgrants of up to $5,000.
-
Driver charged in Loyalist Twp. over three times legal alcohol limitA 62-year-old woman from Loyalist Township has been charged after a traffic complaint in the area of Main Street in Bath. OPP say that the investigation revealed that the driver was three and a half times over the legal alcohol limit.
-
Pembroke resident charged driving stolen vehicleA 35-year-old Pembroke resident charged when Upper Ottawa Valley OPP observed the man driving a vehicle which they knew had been previously reported as stolen. Police say that during the investigation a male was identified and arrested.
-
Nine charges laid following traffic stop in Pembroke35-year-old Pembroke resident charged following a traffic stop on Bennett Street in the City of Pembroke. The vehicle was searched where a quantity of illegal drugs were located, the accused also faces several outstanding charges.