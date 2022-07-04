National Air Force Museum unveils new exhibit

The National Air Force Museum of Canada unveiled their newest exhibit in partnership with the Canadian Military Police Association this past Wednesday in Trenton, ON.

Sentry Dogs: Securing Canada's Nuclear Air Strike Force explores the RCAF Sentry Dog Program - a unique arm of the Air Force that employed K-9s to help enforce nuclear weapons security measures at Canadian Wings in Europe from 1963 to 1972.

The exhibition is developed in collaboration with the CMPA, and with support from fundraisers within their organization. They approached the NAFMC about the development of an exhibit to highlight the critical security support the Sentry Dog Program once provided for the RCAF.

The exhibit expands the Museum's postwar narrative and provides visitors with a captivating story about the use of K-9 security during the cold war.

Attendees heard from former sentry dog handlers and their families, who shared the importance of having the exhibit in place. For them, it showcased a prominent part of their military experience.

In addition to the opening of Sentry Dogs, the NAFMC is hosting Working Dog Wednesdays, where visitors can learn more about working dogs in the community through demonstrations, meet-and-greets, and information sessions from local agencies that use K9s.