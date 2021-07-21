Natural gas expansion funding announced for Eganville

More homes in Bonnechere Valley will be able to connect to natural gas.

Renfrew-Nipissing-Pembroke MPP John Yakabuski made the announcement Tuesday morning that 674 homes, businesses, and farms in Eganville will be able to have access to natural gas through the province's Natural Gas Expansion Program.

According to a press release sent by Yakabuski's office, the province will allocate $26,169,413 in funding for the expansion.

The announcement was made with Ontario's Energy Minister Todd Smith, director of Eastern Region for Enbridge Jean-Benoit Trahan, and Bonnechere Valley Mayor Jennifer Murphy.

"Our government is making good on its promise to deliver affordable energy and expand natural gas pipelines to more communities," said MPP John Yakabuski in a press release. "Access to natural gas will help more families and businesses find energy savings, while promoting economic development and job creation across Renfrew-Nipissing-Pembroke."

In a press release, Yakubuski's office said construction for projects under Phase 2 of the Natural Gas Expansion Program will begin as soon as this year, with all 28 expansion projects expected to be underway by the end of 2025.