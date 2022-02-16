NDSS switches to virtual learning Wednesday due to power failure
A heads up for students at Napanee District Secondary School.
All classes are pivoting to online learning today, due to a power failure at the school that has impacted the heating system.
Students are asked to check their virtual class and email for asynchronous work from their teachers.
The school says repairs are underway.
