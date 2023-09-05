Nearly 100 grams of fentanyl seized by Kingston Police part of drug trafficking investigation

Kingston Police Services have released details about a drug trafficking investigation. They say on August 31st, 2023, members of the Kingston Police Special Services Division assisted by the Emergency Response Unit, concluded the drug trafficking investigation in the 300 block of Bagot Street.

Following the execution of two search warrants, two residents of Kingston and three residents of Toronto were charged with possession of proceeds of crime and possession for the purposes of trafficking fentanyl, cocaine and crystal methamphetamine under the Control Drugs and Substances Act.

Seized in the investigation were the following:

- 98.4g of fentanyl

- 28.4g of cocaine

- 60.1g of crystal methamphetamine

- A large quantity of Canadian currency

- A 2004 Porsche Cayenne SUV

Police add that it is of note that this investigation took place concurrent with International Overdose Awareness Day (IOAD). The Kingston Police Special Services Division says they will continue to target those that bring in and sell toxic drugs in the city, preying upon the most vulnerable members of society.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray