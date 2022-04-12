Nearly 20 headstones damaged at Violet Cemetery

The Lennox and Addington County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police are investigating damage to nearly 20 headstones, including four large family monuments at Violet Cemetary.

The cemetary is located on Violet Rd. in Loyalist Township.

Officers responded to the incident on April 11, at approximately 8:30 a.m. Its believed the mischief occurred over the weekend but may have also occured over the last week.

Many of the headstones that were damaged date back to the 1700's and 1800's with police saying they are damaged beyond repair.

Eastern Ontario has been continuing to deal with an increase in headstone vandalism.

In November, more than 300 headstones were vandalized with white spray paint at the St. James Cemetery in Belleville, Ont.

The month before, more than 120 headstones were vandalized with black spray paint at the Cataraqui Cemetery on Purdys Mill Road, and the Christ Church Anglican Cemetery, which sits next door.

L&A County OPP are asking for the public's help identifying those involved in the incident in Loyalist Township. Anyone with information is asked to contact L&A County OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Those who would like to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477(TIPS), or can submit a tip to Crime Stoppers at www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca.