Nearly $324,000 raised for 30 hour Telethon for Palliative Care

It was a record setting weekend for the 30 hour Telethon for Palliative Care.

The telethon raised nearly $324,000.

This breaks the record set in 2020 when more than $250,000.

The event was modified this year with a radiothon broadcast on Saturday on MOVE 104.9 FM and a TV broadcast on your TV Cogeco on Sunday.

President and CEO of the Brockville General Hospital, Nick Vlacholias, celebrated the occasion.

"I think it just shows the support," Vlacholias tells MOVE 104.9FM. "I mean last year was absent because of COVID and we couldn't have an event and the support from the community has been phenomenal. Not only for this event, but the support during COVID."

The online auction raised $21,000, the star program another $20,000, and the fishbowls nearly $10,000.

Donations can still be made by heading over to 30hourtelethon.ca.