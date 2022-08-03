Nearly 470,000 COVID-19 vaccines administered in Leeds, Grenville

This vaccine report was completed on August 2, 2022.

Given the continued surge in cases of the COVID-19 virus, the best defense against infection continues to be vaccines. Especially keeping up-to-date with second doses and booster shots. While some people who are up to date with at least three doses of the vaccine may still develop symptoms, they are less severe and less transmissible compared to those who remain unvaccinated. It also provides protection against serious illness and hospitalization, with the fourth dose adding even more protection against serious disease.

With more of the virus circulating in the Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark area, it's important to continue considering your own health and the health of others, when deciding what layers of protection are best for you.

For individuals aged 5 and up, the first dose vaccination rate has hit 94.0% and the second dose rate is 91.6%. For ages 12 and up, the third dose rate is 67.8%, and 24% for 18 plus with a fourth dose.

For youth ages 12 to 17, 87.5% have second doses of the vaccine, while 24.2% have third doses. There is no data yet for children under 5 years old due to how recently they have become available.

As of August 2nd, a total of 467,777 vaccines have been administered in the region.

The new Moderna COVID vaccine for children 6 months to age 6 is currently available in 2 doses - appointments for a first dose can be booked by calling 1-844-369-1234. Appointments for this age group cannot be booked using the online tool, and walk-ins are not available at this time.