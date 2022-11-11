Nearly $8M invested into local emergency services

The Ontario government has announced an investment of nearly $764 million into the province's annual Land Ambulance Service Grant (LASG) with the goal of helping municipalities. The grant has become increasingly needed as municipalities face growing cost pressures in their emergency departments.

As part of this funding, Leeds-Grenville-Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes will receive $7,967,934 to support the hiring of additional paramedics, wage and cost of living adjustments and general ambulance services operation to meet the needs of the local community.

The Ontario government is also providing $180,000 to the Brockville General Hospital for Admission Diversion services, as part of a one-time additional investment in Ontario Health totalling $64.1 million province-wide. This funding will go to facilitating improved home and community support by leveraging existing community support services while supporting patient flow from hospitals to more appropriate care settings.

"This funding clearly demonstrates our government's commitment to strengthening health services here in Leeds-Grenville and across Ontario," said Steve Clark, MPP for Leeds-Grenville-Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes. "These investments will protect and expand the critical health services Leeds-Grenville residents rely on and improve our local health system for the long term."

Through the LASG, municipalities will receive funding for 50 percent of the costs fof their land ambulance operations. The government says this funding is part of their commitment to building a modern, sustainable and connected emergency health system looking to support every Ontarian on their health care journey. This also supports the government's work on the Plan to Stay Open: Health System Stability and Recovery, to ease pressures on the Province's healthcare system, hire more healthcare workers and provide the right care in the right place to Ontarians.

In addition, the Ontario government is also continuing to fund 100 percent of the costs for Central Ambulance Communications Centres (CACCs) to dispatch ambulances, helping to deliver equitable emergency health services to Ontarians across the province.

"It is critical that the people of Leeds and Grenville continue to receive the highest quality of paramedic services. We are pleased that the Province has once again provided 50% of the cost of this service," says Roger Haley, Warden from The United Counties of Leeds & Grenville.

Mayor-Elect for the City of Brockville, Matt Wren says "The City of Brockville greatly values and thanks the dedicated members of the Leeds and Grenville Paramedic Service who play such a vital role in the provision of healthcare in our community. I'm grateful for the continued partnership of the Province in the funding of this vital program, and the additional support being provided to Brockville General Hospital for improving home and community supports."

