Neighborly dispute leads to weapons charges laid
A neighborly dispute in central Brockville leads to police intervention and charges laid. Brockville Police were made aware of the incident when they received a call on August 27th, 2022 regarding the dispute between two neighbors. The houses, located on Glengarry Road are close enough together that they allow for the two neighbors to see into each other's yards.
The call came in around 3:00 a.m. requesting police intervention. After the altercation was initiated on social media, with the two communicated by sending messages to each other. The dispute escalated from there, they then began playing loud music in an attempt to taunt one another.
The situation became more serious when one neighbor observed the other in their backyard holding what appeared to be a pistol. They say the neighbor was shooting the weapon at their house from the yard. At this time officers attended the scene. Following an investigation, police revealed the 32-year-old male was responsible. When checking the property for damages, they also found CO2 cartridges and servery BB pellets in the yard.
The male was arrested for possessing with a dangerous purpose, as well as mischief under $5,000.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
-
Two local CDSBEO Trustees not seeking re-electionTrustee for City of Cornwall and Glengarry County Ron Eamer and Trustee for the City of Brockville, Town of Smiths Falls, and Leeds County Paula Hart in the CDSBEO are not seeking re-election municipal vote.
-
Police asking to help identify person's of interest in downtown stabbingImages have been released of person's of interest in a summer stabbing that happened in downtown Kingston
-
Man threatening to kill himself arrested for domestic violencePolice responded to a call of a man threatening the kill himself with knife in hand, investigations revealed a domestic dispute which resulted in the man's arrest.
-
Commercial vehicle engulfed in flames after crashing through guard railDriver charged in serious collision after a commercial vehicle crashes through a guard rail on Highway 401 and catching fire.
-
OPP ask for potential dashcam footage of an assault on Highway 401Four people arrested and charged following an assault on Highway 401. Police ask for dashcam footage to clarify what took place during the incident
-
Fall Book Fair makes a return at the Symphony Warehouse in SeptemberFrom September 8th - 18th Kingston readers can enjoy a packed warehouse filled with used books at the return of the Fall Book Fair
-
School busses back on the roads might mean extra commuting timeWith some schools in the area starting back up on August 30th, drivers are reminded that school busses will be back on the roads and caution may be needed while travelling
-
Large item collection announced for mid-SeptemberGarbage too big for a typical pick-up can be kicked to the curb starting September 11th, as a large item collection has been scheduled for the week of September 12th - 16th.
-
Two 14-year old arrested driving a stolen car on Highway 17A traffic complaint leads to the recovery of a stolen vehicle and the arrest of two 14-year-olds caught driving on Highway 17