Neighborly dispute leads to weapons charges laid

A neighborly dispute in central Brockville leads to police intervention and charges laid. Brockville Police were made aware of the incident when they received a call on August 27th, 2022 regarding the dispute between two neighbors. The houses, located on Glengarry Road are close enough together that they allow for the two neighbors to see into each other's yards.

The call came in around 3:00 a.m. requesting police intervention. After the altercation was initiated on social media, with the two communicated by sending messages to each other. The dispute escalated from there, they then began playing loud music in an attempt to taunt one another.

The situation became more serious when one neighbor observed the other in their backyard holding what appeared to be a pistol. They say the neighbor was shooting the weapon at their house from the yard. At this time officers attended the scene. Following an investigation, police revealed the 32-year-old male was responsible. When checking the property for damages, they also found CO2 cartridges and servery BB pellets in the yard.

The male was arrested for possessing with a dangerous purpose, as well as mischief under $5,000.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray