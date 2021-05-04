Network 24 submits application to become an Ontario Health Team

PEMBROKE, ONT - A group of health and social service workers have submitted an application to become an Ontario Health Team for Renfrew County.

In a press release, the group, recognized as Network 24, says the application includes representation across the health sector including hospitals, long-term care, social services, and mental health and addictions care.

If approved, Network 24 says it will spend its first year of operation focusing on enhanced care for frail seniors and those struggling with mental health and addictions.

Areas of focus for the group will include getting more people to have a primary care provider whether that be a family doctor or nurse practitioner. They also say they will work to improve awareness of available services to support the aging population.

Network 24 says more information on specific work will be rolled out as the team advances through the development process.

The Ontario government will conduct an in-person assessment to determine if Network 24 can become an Ontario Health Team. Network 24 says they expect the review process to take several months.