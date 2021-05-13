New agreement reached between City of Brockville and Brockville firefighters

BROCKVILLE, ONT -- The City of Brockville and the Brockville Professional Firefighters Association has reached a new five-year collective agreement.

In a press release, the Brockville Professional Firefighters Association says the deal allows for a two percent or less wage increase for each year of the deal and also adds enhancements to benefits.

"Brockville City Council would firstly like to thank both bargaining teams for keeping focus on the fact we are actually one team and finding common ground to deliver a locally negotiated agreement that satisfies all parties." said Mayor Jason Baker in the press release. "We know that all of us share the goal to continue to provide a well trained and very well-equipped fire department while understanding the limits financially on our community. It’s refreshing to see we all continue to share the same goals and that through continued dialogue we can continue to find ways to meet all goals."

Brockville Professional Firefighters Association says both parties are looking forward to "working together to strengthen the labour relations relationship".

"The COVID-19 restrictions made traditional bargaining difficult, but the teams persevered and worked out an agreement that is fair for both parties. We look forward to positive labour relations in the future." said President of the Brockville Professional Firefighers Association, Ryan Wells.

The deal is retroactive to January 1st 2019.