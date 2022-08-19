New alliance aims to put affordable housing on municipal election agenda

A ten-person committee has been meeting and making plans since May when an association was formed to promote and develop affordable housing in the area. The first job of the new group is to put affordable housing on the municipal election agenda.

Members include:

Pembroke city councilor Brian Abdallah

Nadir Amlani of Eganville

Helen Benn of Madawaska Valley

Madawaska Valley CAO Suzanne Klatt

Maureen MacMillan of Killaloe

North Algoma-Wilberforce special projects officer Cameron Montgomery

North Algoma-Wilberforce Councilor Maria Robinson

Bil Smith of Killaloe

Ish Theilheimer of Golden Lake

Killaloe-Hagarty-Richards Mayor Janice Tiedje

In July, they formed the Affordable Housing Alliance of the Ottawa Valley, with plans to get active in communities around the county. They believe that affordable housing should be at the center of the municipal election.

The alliance's mission statement says there is, "a severe lack of housing available, both for rent or purchase, across the region." Local people, it says, "have been priced out of the limited market and must move to urban areas to find housing."

These conditions have created a crisis on many levels. "Employers are hard-pressed to find workers who can afford to live here, young families are being forced to move away, seniors are being 'renovicted' out of homes they've lived in for years," Mr. Theilheimer says. "This is not at all just an urban problem. We're going to need to work hard and very creatively."

The group plans to organize town hall meetings in area communities in the last two weeks of September. They hope to educate candidates, learn from local residents, develop ideas and enthusiasm, and recruit support and supporters.

The group's mission statement says, "Housing is a human right and impacts the most vulnerable in our communities most intensely." The problem, it says gets worse with inflation. AHAOV plans to appeal to local residents to become members and build partnerships with community organizations, municipalities, and private funders. "People tell us they want creative solutions for sustainable housing in our communities," Theilheimer says. "It won't be easy, but there is tremendous need and, also, tremendous public support."



AHAOV members feel it is important to generate research and creative ideas that will help inform and drive the development of uniquely local solutions to the affordable housing crisis. "We are going to need a range of innovative options including shared housing," Theilheimer says.

- With files from CFRA's Sara Capeloa