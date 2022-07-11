New area tourism strategy to begin implementation

A new regional Tourism Strategy for the United Counties of Leeds and Grenville has been developed with direct input from industry stakeholders. Implementation is moving forward immediately with branding, product, and experience development.

The Leeds Grenville Economic Development Office successfully submitted a grant application for $90,000. “The tourism and hospitality sector is a significant part of our regional economy,” said Ann Weir, Economic Development Manager for the Counties.

The owner of Mrs. McGarrigle's Fine Food Shop in Merrickville was a stakeholder involved in the development of the strategy. Janet Campbell said, “Participating in the steering committee was a very positive experience, and a unique opportunity to learn from industry leaders and brainstorm the future of tourism in our area."

The new strategy will incorporate several plans: destination management, development, marketing, communication, and actions. The Counties Economic Development strategic areas of focus look at ways to support top industry sectors and develop strategies that impact the regional economy.

The strategic plan now gives the counties an outline of its challenges and opportunities to grow the region. Going forward, all tourism, marketing, and promotional materials will utilize the brand 1000 Islands and Rideau Canal Waterways. The report also identified the importance of incorporating tourism products from all municipalities in the development of experiential routes throughout the region.