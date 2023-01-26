iHeartRadio
New art exhibit displays portraits from 1850s at Brockville Museum


(Brockville Museum)

Works by 19th century artist, Frederick William Lock are on display at the Brockville Museum. Born in England, Lock lived in Brockville for a brief period in the 1850s, the museum says that during this time, he applied his unique technique of using pastels on dark paper to create portraits of some of Brockville’s most prominent citizens.

Works by Lock are held in some of this country’s most notable collections, including the Royal Ontario Museum and the McCord Stewart Museum, but all the works displayed in this exhibit are from the Brockville Museum’s own collection of art.

"The museum has in its care over 200 pieces of framed art but has rarely had the opportunity or space to display any of these treasures" explains Museum Curator/Director, Natalie Wood. "Community feedback suggested that there was interest in seeing more art, so last year we renovated one of our exhibit spaces to serve this purpose."

The museum explains that while all the works on display were created in Brockville and depict prominent Brockville residents from the 1850s, most travelled a great distance to find a home in the museum’s collection.

"The museum has been very fortunate over the years to acquire an assortment of pieces by Lock from a number of different donors looking to help return the works to their place of origin," says Wood. Two of the portraits were found in Wisconsin in 1982, while three of the works made their way home from British Columbia in 2019. In 2021, the museum was also gifted letters written by Lock, which are also included in the new exhibit.

The exhibit will run until December 2023. The Brockville Museum is currently open Wednesday to Friday 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Admission to the museum is by donation.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray

