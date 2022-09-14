New Bivalent COVID-19 booster rollout

The Ministry of Health announced the availability of a new bivalent fall booster. The vaccine is an adapted version of the Moderna Spikevax COVID-19 vaccine and has already been made available to the most vulnerable population. Anyone 18 and over will be eligible to get the new vaccine on or after September 26, 2022.

Those eligible now are:

- Individuals aged 70 and over

- Residents of long-term care homes, retirement homes, Elder Care Lodges, and individuals living in other congregate settings that provide assisted-living and health services

- First Nation, Inuit, and Métis individuals and their non-Indigenous household members aged 18 and over

- Moderately to severely immunocompromised individuals aged 12 and over

- Pregnant individuals aged 18 and over

- Health care workers aged 18 and over

"It is important to protect the most vulnerable population first," says Dr. Linna Li, Acting Medical Officer of Health for the Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark District Health Unit. "It is also important to prevent hospitalizations and severe illness in the coming months as the respiratory illness season approaches."

Eligible individuals can receive the bivalent booster at the recommended interval of six months from their previous dose; however, they can receive the vaccine as early as 3 months after your last dose, regardless of how many boosters they have already received. If you are currently booked to get a regular mRNA booster before September 26th you may want to consider canceling and re-booking for the bivalent vaccine if you are not eligible to get it yet. All mRNA vaccines are available at clinics for first and second doses, they also have a supply of Novavax. Unfortunately, they are unable to provide additional spaces for school catch up vaccines at community clinics at this time.

"Limited walk-ins may be available at most clinics if supply and capacity allows," says Jenny Vandermeer, Acting Manager of Clinical Services. "You may be asked to come back at a later time based on clinic capacity."

To book an appointment locally, you can connect with the online booking system or call the Vaccine Booking Line at 1-844-369-1234 which is open Monday to Friday 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Booking is not available on the Provincial Booking System.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray