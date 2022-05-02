New Brockville elementary school receives project approval

The Upper Canada District School Board has announced it has received additional funding from the Ministry of Education and approval to proceed with a new elementary school in Brockville, Ont.

The new school is set to be located at 556 King St. West.

According to a release, the school will have capacity for 504 students and have 17 regular classrooms with four kindergarten rooms, a room dedicated to special education support, a resource room and a gym.

"This project has been in the works for some time and we are now prepared to move full steam ahead to the next phase of this project, which is securing the contractor for the build," said John McAllister, UCDSB Chair of the Board, in a press release.

"We're thrilled that the Ministry of Education and our local MPP have put so much support behind this project. It's truly going to be a significant asset to our current and future students."

The cost of the project is $25.5 million.

The UCDSB says it will be ready to tender the project in June of this year. The school predicts a completion date of January 2024, with the school replacing Commonwealth Public School and Toniata Public School.