New Brunswick man faces charges after trespassing incident in Arnprior

A New Brunswick man faces faces charges after a trespassing incident in Arnprior.

Ontario Provincial Police say they were made aware of incident on Thursday.

Police say they were made aware of a person who had "unlawfully gained entry to federally owned property" on Baskin Dr. and Bev Shaw Parkway in the Town of Arnprior.

The Renfrew Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police arrived at the location at around 10 a.m. They say they informed the lone person to leave the area under the Trespass to Property Act.

Police say the person, as well as others who had arrived, voluntarily left. An investigation determined however that one person returned to the site at a later time.

34-year-old Wayne Narvey of McNamee, New Brunswick was charged with two counts of obstructing a peace officer and two counts of mischief.

The accused remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in Renfrew court for a bail hearing via video link on Tuesday,