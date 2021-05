PETAWAWA,ONT -- A new cannabis store has opened up in Petawawa.

The store, called Prairie & Luna Cannabis Co. opened Friday.

It's located at 3067 Petawawa Blvd. Unit 2.

The store is open from 10 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday to Friday.

It's the second store under the Prairie & Luna brand, the other being located in Pembroke.